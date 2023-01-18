LOCAL champions and young achievers in sport will be recognised as part of the NSW Government's Her Sport, Her Way Awards.
Nominations are now open for the awards, which celebrate and honour the achievements of women and organisations that are breaking down barriers for women's sport in NSW.
The awards recognise those driving powerful change and leaving a legacy for the way women's sport is played in NSW.
Women make such an incredible contribution to sporting clubs and organisations across our community. If you know a local who is going above and beyond for the sport they love, nominate them for these awards.
The Her Sport, Her Way Awards feature five categories: Young Achiever, Local Champion, Outstanding Organisation, Trailblazer and Overall Champion.
This program is all about increasing female participation in sport, whether that's on the field or in administration, coaching and volunteer roles.
Since the inception of this program four years ago, the number of women and girls playing sport has skyrocketed. By investing in grassroots programs and initiatives across NSW, we will continue to secure a brighter future for women in sport.
Applications for the awards close on February 28. For more information on the Her Sport, Her Way program, visit www.sport.nsw.gov.au/hersportherway.
THE first Australian athletes to qualify for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships have visited the course in Bathurst, just over a month out from the event.
I am encouraging the public to be part of the world-class event by registering for one of the participation races, by signing up a school or club to run the same course as the professionals or booking a spectator ticket on the iconic home straight at Mount Panorama.
Bathurst is known for adrenalin-fuelled sporting achievements and the World Athletics Cross Country Championships will be right at home at Mount Panorama as more than 500 athletes compete from 68 nations.
It's shaping up to be an outstanding field of the world's best athletes with Olympians and past medal winners registered already for fans to cheer from the sidelines - but this event is also for everyone to come out and have a go.
For more information and to register for a participation event or purchase a ticket, go to worldathletics.org/competitions/world-athletics-cross-country-championships/bathurst23.
ELIGIBLE first home buyers will be able to ditch upfront stamp duty from this week in favour of a smaller annual fee on properties purchased up to $1.5 million, while those who've bought in the last two months can now apply for a refund.
First Home Buyer Choice begins this week and eligible first home buyers who bought after November 11, 2022, when the initiative became law, can opt in to the annual fee and will receive a stamp duty refund within 10 business days.
This will be a game-changer for first home buyers.
The Liberals and Nationals are backing first home buyers to get the keys to their first home sooner.
This important reform means 97 per cent of first home buyers will get a leg up under the Liberal-National Government's policies, allowing them to buy the type of home they want, where they want to live.
The property sector has been engaged and briefed on the program and is ready to help potential buyers choose what will work best in their circumstances.
First home buyers can get more information and calculate their options at www.nsw.gov.au/initiative/first-home-buyer-choice.
First home buyers who have bought since November 11, 2022 can apply to opt into annual property tax and have their stamp duty payment refunded within 10 business days.
They can apply at www.revenue.nsw.gov.au/grants-schemes/first-home-buyer/first-home-buyer-choice#apply.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.