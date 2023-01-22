BATHURST Bulldogs Old Boys players are looking ahead to another big season.
Publicity officer Allen Spencer says a registration day and meet and greet event will be held on Saturday, February 18 from 4pm at the Bulldogs rugby complex "to discuss the 2023 season and welcome new members to register".
Already, according to Mr Spencer, the Bulldogs Old Boys have 50 players and members and a further 15 players are expected to join the team.
"This is a great achievement for our fifth year," he said.
He said the club is about more than just rugby and will continue with its community projects in 2023, including Bunnings barbecues and an involvement with the Radio 2BS Toy Appeal.
He said the Old Boys' main committee for 2023 will consist of team manager Paul Welsh, Mr Spencer as treasurer and publicity officer and team captain Peter Waru under the board of the Bathurst Bulldogs Rugby Club.
Mr Spencer said the over 35s Golden Oldies season will start on Saturday, April 1 with a Gala Day in Canberra and the Bathurst Bulldogs Old Boys will play games against Newport, Eastwood, Penrith, Terrey Hills, Hornsby and Dee Why in the Sydney over 35s rugby competition.
As well, Mr Spencer said the Bathurst Bulldogs Old Boys will travel to Avoca Beach and Crookwell for games and will hold a Bathurst Rugby Gala Day in September.
"Our aim is to represent our members, sponsors and club affiliates in the best possible professional manner and stay true to what over 35s rugby is all about," he said.
Mr Spencer said the Bathurst Bulldogs Old Boys' three main partners for the 2023 season are the 1880 Hotel, Verto Bathurst and Bathurst VW.
