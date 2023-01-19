Western Advocate

Some comments on Crookwell following a bit of contemplation | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
January 19 2023 - 11:00am
Before we leave the bog photos behind, we could frame this one.

SEVERAL local Merino enthusiasts attended the ANZ Crookwell Merino Ewe Competition this week and must have been impressed by the quality of the sheep and the country properties.

