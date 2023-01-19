SEVERAL local Merino enthusiasts attended the ANZ Crookwell Merino Ewe Competition this week and must have been impressed by the quality of the sheep and the country properties.
A couple of comments on the event booklet:
TO qualify for a rating for auction sale results of Merino ram studs during 2022, studs had to offer at least 50 rams and sell 80 per cent.
Top averages are: Banavie $5489; Wallaloo Park $5377; Mumblebone $5226; Yarrawonga $4975; Charinga $4652; and Langdene $4595.
There are a lot of Collinsville plain body, long staple and wrinkle free genetics that are being used extensively as breeders prepare for a possible end for the mules operation.
This would be a huge step as buyers of unmulesed Merinos may be pretty hard to find and everyone is wary of the extended use of fly control chemicals.
When we think of the physical and nerve damage that was caused to some of my generation by some of the fly control products that we used in the 1960s (before mulesing), we know that old-fashioned Merinos with wrinkled breech must be phased out of breeding programs.
APPROXIMATELY 23,000 weaner calves were sold at annual auction sales across South Australia and Victoria since new year and values dipped broadly in line with fat markets.
Agents quote the drop in price at $300 to $500 on corresponding sales in 2022, but the new price levels are right on par with sales in January 2021.
A leading agent at Hamilton sales said: "It took a top notch black steer calf to break $2000 this year and most good quality lines sold between $1500 and $1800. However, every vendor and breeder knows that this year's values are probably sustainable. Good buying and good selling."
A BRACE of small grass fires across our district shows us the danger that is present in endless acres of tall grass that is brittle and very dry.
I'm told that an area around Cumnock and Yeoval would appreciate 25 millimetres or so whenever the Rain Gods can send it.
LOTS of country youngsters will go back to school very soon and they will be greatly missed on many farms.
The motorbike helmets will be hung up for a couple of months and the young people's stock skills will be greatly missed.
Most farm boys are very handy with machinery and in the workshop and the girls are extra valuable in the woolshed and sheep classing races.
Our farm kids are the future of agriculture; they are our replacements and in a lot of instances they are better with livestock than Dad or Grandpa.
WITH just a few weeks until the NSW election, we know that the Perrottet/Toole government is facing a struggle to be re-elected and it's obvious that Chris Minns is a formidable, capable Opposition leader.
In our corner of the world, Paul Toole has worked hard to make Bathurst his own and he has the advantage of being Deputy Premier and Police Minister.
In Orange, Phil Donato has a strong personal vote and is regarded as an ideal Member for Orange.
THE Australian wool market reopened last week with an early estimated offering of around 54,000 bales.
Exporters were somewhat cautious following only limited sales being made in the recess, the Aussie dollar being stronger and COVID running rampant in China after the relaxation of restrictions there prior to Christmas.
After a quiet first day where the market was easier, things heated up on the following two days to see the EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) close slightly dearer in Australian dollar terms and nearly two per cent dearer in US dollar terms.
The 18.5 micron and finer moved upwards by up to 40ac/kg, while the broad types lost ground for the first two days but then recovered on the third day of selling in Melbourne.
It is pleasing to see a few more buyers in the crossbred area. While the prices are still weak, these wools are still being traded.
Week 29 sees an early estimated offering of sub-50,000 bales.
