Multiple cattle were killed overnight when a livestock truck overturned near Cowra.
Police attended the scene and a section of road approaching Campbell Street was briefly closed. Traffic is now unaffected.
The crash came just hours before a truck carrying an oversized wind turbine blade broke down on the Cowra Traffic Bridge.
Around the time of publication, highway patrol were directing vehicles single-file while workers attempted to clear the blockage.
