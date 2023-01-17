Western Advocate

Multiple cattle killed in truck crash on the Mid-Western Highway

William Davis
By William Davis
January 17 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mid-Western Highway, Cowra where the truck crash occured, according to emergency alerts. Picture supplied

Multiple cattle were killed overnight when a livestock truck overturned near Cowra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.