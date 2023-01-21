CHILDREN had the opportunity to learn the art of lapidary at a recent school holiday workshop.
Over two days, from January 16 to 17, the Bathurst Lapidary and Collectors Club hosted children at their clubhouse, where members shared their skills.
The workshop was for complete beginners who had never tried lapidary before.
The club provided kids with some stones and taught them how to use the machinery to cut and polish them.
After learning the basics, they were then able to choose their own stone and practise the skills they'd been shown.
The club was happy to hold the workshop and introduce more young people to lapidary, in the hopes they will continue with it as they grow up.
