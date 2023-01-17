Western Advocate
Smiling faces at Summerfest as the program returns to Bathurst Showground

Amy Rees
Amy Rees
Updated January 18 2023 - 11:04am, first published 10:30am
SUMMERFEST returned to the Bathurst Showground this week, giving local kids of all ages an opportunity to meet new friends, enjoy a range of activities and learn about the bible.

