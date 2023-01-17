SUMMERFEST returned to the Bathurst Showground this week, giving local kids of all ages an opportunity to meet new friends, enjoy a range of activities and learn about the bible.
The program runs from 9am to 12 noon, Monday, January 16, to Friday, January 20.
This year's Summerfest theme is 'The Greatest Story', which looks at who Jesus is through the New Testament book of Luke.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and captured some of the smiling faces making the most of the program.
