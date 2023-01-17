WESTERN Wildfires' unbeaten start to the Doug Walters Cup continued on Sunday with a convincing 74 run win over Newcastle at Lithgow.
The Central West-based squad picked up their second victory in the over 50s competition on the back of strong performances with the bat from Russ Gardner and Scott Inwood, along with a hat trick from Chris Sargent.
Western made their way to 5-189 off their 40 overs before they had Newcastle all out for 115 in the 34th over.
The victory follows the Wildfires' 75 run round one success over Tavernors at Toronto in November.
Western will look to go three from three in their pool when they host Central Coast on January 29 in Bathurst.
Wildfires skipper Shane Broes said any success against Newcastle will always be a hard earned one.
"It's the first time Western Wildfires have had a team in this competition, and Newcastle are a strong region, so to get a win against them is very pleasing," he said.
"Veterans cricket is just starting to take off in Bathurst and we're looking out for more players who are interested in having a go.
"There's a state carnival coming up in Newcastle and Wildfires will be entering a team in division one there, so we're using this as a bit of a lead up to that. If we win our last game we'll play the winner of the northern pool.
"It's a strong side that we've got. Most of the team are still playing club cricket on a Saturday, which keeps them in form."
Wildfires won the toss and elected to bat.
Richard Sharp (31) started his day with a couple of boundaries and he was able to go on with the job while fellow opener David Glasson (23) produced another good day with the bat.
Stuart Crisp (17) and Scott Traves (18) chipped in, and Gardner (42 not out) led the way with his unbeaten performance.
Inwood provided plenty of entertainment with his late flurry of runs as he finished his day on 34 not out.
Newcastle opener and Australian representative Steve Mace (45 not out) unleased on the Bathurst attack but his forced retirement at the 40-run mark sparked the start of the team's troubles.
The team were at 4-90 at one stage before Sargent's hat trick maiden over ended Newcastle's winning hopes.
Sargent finished with 3-28 while Broes, Traves and Crisp all finished with two wickets each.
"We were probably a little slow in our innings but Scotty Inwood batted really well towards the end but there were good contributions right through," Broes said.
"They really accelerated in the last six overs to get us to 189. Then our bowling was really good. Chris got a hat trick, which was a really special moment for him.
"We bowled great lines, and once Newcastle got behind the run rate they started to go for it.
"Newcastle had a great player in Steve Mace, who plays for Australia and is one of the best over 50s players in the world, and he got to 40 and we were happy to see him retire. When he came back in he didn't end up getting the strike again because we got the last wicket."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
