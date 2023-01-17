TAKING on the Queensland Country Heelers while wearing NSW Country Cockatoos colours - in the mind of Peter Fitzsimmons there is no better representative match to be part of.
So when it was announced that the Cockatoos and Heelers would face off in the Battle of the Border as part of the Santos Festival of Rugby in Narrabri, Fitzsimmons wanted in.
On Monday it was confirmed that he had made the cut, the Bathurst Bulldogs star being named in the 23-player squad.
"I think it's the only rep game," Fitzsimmons said. "I really like playing against them, there's nothing better than beating the Heelers.
"A few guys I toured the [United] States with are in the Queensland side. Their coach was our coach when we went overseas and their prop and sometimes their captain, I went to America with him for a month.
"So it's awesome to catch up with them, but then have a crack at them as well."
Though it's not the first time Fitzsimmons been named in a New South Wales Country Cockatoos outfit - he was part of the squad that made last year's Australian Country Shield final - this time there's an added attraction.
Given the game forms part of the Festival of Rugby, the Cockatoos are on the same program as the NSW Waratahs versus Queensland Reds pre-season trial.
It gives Fitzsimmons and his fellow Cockatoos the chance to add another Battle of the Border win to their streak.
It began in 2019 with a one-point victory, while their most recent success was a 26-13 triumph last October in Adelaide as part of the Australian Country Championships.
"We weren't thinking that we'd play them again so soon, but because Waratahs and the Reds are playing before they have their season opener, they offered for us to play again," Fitzsimmons said.
"It will be awesome, we went with Central West to New Zealand and spent some time with the Crusaders, but I've never seen an Australian rugby outfit, so it will be good to see that.
"Both those teams had better seasons last year and both those teams are taking a better look at the country stuff now, so that's good."
The squad for the latest clash was picked from those Cockatoos who played in Adelaide.
Fitzsimmons is part of a strong Central West presence with Mahe Fangupo, Damian Michael, Filisione Pauta, Josh Tremain and Ratu Roko all named.
While Bulldogs fullback Joe Nash wasn't on the list, Fitzsimmons said that was due to unavailability rather than form. He was a star for the Cockatoos in Adelaide.
"Nashy was our highest try-scorer, so I'd say he's got something on, there's no way they'd leave him out, not after the way he played in Adelaide," he said.
While Fitzsimmons is excited for the February 10 clash with Queensland Country, he is also aiming to retain his place in the Cockatoos squad later this year.
He is eager play under the Cockatoos' new coach - his Bathurst Bulldogs first XV mentor Dean Oxley.
"While I can I want to keep playing. I keep saying I'm getting close to the end of the rep rugby stuff, but we'll see. It might be all talk," he laughed.
"I won't be turning down a jumper any time soon.
"I'm enjoying it so I'll be having another crack and I'll definitely be having a crack later this year because Dean Oxley has been named coach.
"It will probably make it harder for Bathurst guys to get in," he added with a laugh.
"Every team that I've played in, I've played for him at some point. I played with him at Stannies at Bulldogs and Central West.
"I've won 11 different comps in different areas and nine of them have been under Fox [Oxley], the other ones are under Matt McRobert."
Fitzsimmons won't be the only Bathurst Bulldog in action at the Festival of Rugby, with Mel Waterford, Teagan Miller and Marita Shoulders all named in the NSW Country Corellas side to face the Queensland Country Orchids.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.