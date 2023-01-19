COMPLETE beginners are walking away from a two-day workshop with a great foundation in lapidary thanks to a local club.
The Bathurst Lapidary and Collectors Club hosted the school holiday workshop for kids on January 16 and 17, sharing their knowledge with the younger generation.
Workshop coordinator Paul Martensz said the workshop was for children who had never done lapidary before.
The club members picked out some stones for the children and taught them the basics of cutting and polishing.
Mr Martensz said there were some areas where they were a bit "hesitant", such as using the saw, but in general they were picking up the skills well.
After completing their first stone, there was an opportunity to improve on their skills by selecting their own stones and working on them.
The children were also told about the potential to turn their stones into something wearable through the setting process.
"They can be made into jewellery items. They can be made to put into the Bathurst Show, which we try to encourage the kids to do," Mr Martensz said.
"... We set the stuff for the kids, but later on the adults in the club learn to set their own things."
The club hopes that, through these workshops, children can develop a life-long interest in lapidary and continue to improve their skills over the years.
Mr Martensz said there will be further workshops throughout the year for both kids and adults to learn about lapidary.
