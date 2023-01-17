BEN Parsons will look ahead to the next chapter of his season with Gordon after a narrow loss to Sydney in Sunday's Kingsgrove Sports T20 Cup Sixers conference final.
The former St Pat's Old Boys bowler and his team went down by just two runs in a thriller at Chatswood Oval.
Parsons found himself out in the middle with the bat towards the end of Gordon's pursuit of Sydney's 7-164 but sadly his innings lasted just a single delivery, when he was run out to leave his side at 9-157.
Gordon's last wicket partnership added five more runs before time ran out.
Parsons had enjoyed a brilliant run of form with the ball in the lead up to the game, and despite his figures of 0-44 in his latest match it shouldn't take the shine off a great campaign.
It was the opening partnership between Sydney's Anthony Mosca (37) and Jacob Bethell (38) that did most of the damage.
The pair hit 10 boundaries between them to put on 78 for the opening wicket.
Will Fort (30) pitched in with some rapid runs in the middle order.
Connor Cook (3-25) was the best of Gordon's bowlers.
In response, Dale McKay (55) hit a half century to get Gordon off to a strong start.
The required run rate never got out of control for Gordon but Sydney's bowling restricted the chase, and it piled extra pressure on by the time that Parsons made it to the crease.
Attention now turns back towards Gordon's first grade campaign, which has seen the club take just one win from their seven games this season.
Meanwhile, several other former Bathurst cricketers were in action across the weekend's regular Saturday Sydney Premier Cricket round.
Max Hope top scored for Sydney University with 19 in a forgettable outing for the first grade team in a 10 wicket loss to St George, where the uni side were all out for 87.
Ben Mitchell's Randwick Petersham first grade side made it back-to-back wins after they accounted for Gordon by eight wickets, with Anthony Sams (134 not out) and Riley Ayre (91 not out) putting on 228 runs together for the third wicket.
Mitchell also has the Poidevin-Gray Shield Sixers conference final to look forward to on February 5, where he'll captain the under 21s side against North Sydney.
In Saturday's third grade action Parsons' brother, Angus, took 1-57 opening the bowling for Mosman and hit an unbeaten 12 in the side's 78 run loss to Western Suburbs.
Tom Lynch hit 14 for Sydney University's fourth grade side and had 0-11 from his four overs in the team's 73 run loss to St George.
