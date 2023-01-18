BATHURST'S Jenna Gallagher, Charlotte Lovett and Ebony Robinson were mixing it with the best junior riders from across Australia at the recent Junior 15 and 17 National Omnium Championships and Junior Track Series.
The omnium is one of track cycling's ultimate tests - where riders rack up as big a total as possible across points, scratch, tempo and elimination events - and the Bathurst crew showed that they were up for the challenge.
Robinson's consistency saw her come home with the bronze medal in the overall girls under 17s omnium battle.
In the scratch Robinson started the championships with a runner-up result and followed that up with a sixth in the tempo.
After finishing eighth in the elimination race Robinson bounced back to be third in the points race, doing enough to maintain third place overall in the process.
Lovett managed to string together eye-catching results after a slower start to the event, taking out the scratch, tempo and points races and picking up a second placing in the elimination.
Gallagher, in her first year of under 15s track racing, gained confidence as the day went on and produced an excellent ride in the elimination race, where she came home fifth, and she would finish in the overall top 10.
Gallagher's mother, Toireasa, said that elimination effort was a breakthrough moment.
"Jenna has been learning how to race on the velodrome, and has stepped up into the older age group, but the lightbulb moment hit during the elimination race, which was the third race in the omnium championships," she said.
"She just found something else that blew everyone away. From that point on she was right up in the mix for the rest of the racing. That was great to see.
"If she'd nailed the first couple of events in the omnium then might have finished higher than 10th, but that's what it's all about. It's about learning and making progress. Everyone's happy with how she's gone.
The success for the group continued at the third round of the Junior Track Series, which took place the following day.
Gallagher began her new day with a second placing in the JW15 keirin heat and her highlight would be a sixth in the scratch elimination.
"The fatigue hit a little bit by the end of that day," her mother laughed.
"But she made it through the the A final of the keirin, so finishing top six in that event is really great.
"She's not just learning how to improve her cycling but she's also learning who the good riders in Australia are as well, and knows who to look out for.
"She was able to put plans in place and they paid off."
