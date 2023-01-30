Western Advocate

Bathurst businesses in for a positive year according to Abercrombie House owner, Christopher Morgan following years of COVID struggle

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
January 31 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christopher Morgan at this year's Australia Day high tea at Abercrombie House. Picture by Jay-Anna Mobbs

Three years ago, business owners were "on their knees" begging for mercy from the coronavirus pandemic's wrath, but as the days in the New Year continue to roll on, there's a distinct feeling of relief and recovery in the air.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.