Three years ago, business owners were "on their knees" begging for mercy from the coronavirus pandemic's wrath, but as the days in the New Year continue to roll on, there's a distinct feeling of relief and recovery in the air.
As one of the many Bathurst businesses impacted by COVID in the virus' early days, Abercrombie House - like others - was met with a challenge of survival.
However some years on, the iconic venue's owner, Christopher Morgan, said business has seemingly recovered.
"At the beginning of last year, everybody was really worried in our industry and we were quite worried there would be another year like the one before where everything was being shut down by COVID and no one knew what the future would be," Mr Morgan said.
"The forward bookings for activities and events here at Abercrombie House, which are mostly driven by locals, is already very strong and the outlook is good because people in our regions decided the best thing they can do is back locals.
"Two years ago we were all terrified and on our knees, one year ago we were all just worried but working hard, and this year we are quietly much more confident."
Mr Morgan said much like his business, the region's economy has since begun to blossom with future events bound to attract encouraging visitor numbers.
"Everybody working in the visitor economy has been trying really hard to make Bathurst a destination in its own right, not just a place to stop on the way to somewhere else, and that has really worked," Mr Morgan said.
"Whoever managed to land the World Athletics Cross Country Championships should get a prize because of how brilliant it is for our region in terms of the global outreach of Bathurst as a destination to visit in the future.
"I think, despite the wobbly economy, regional cities like ours who have done all that work are ready to go for it now."
Mr Morgan gave his fellow business owners a piece of advice in parting and unsurprisingly, it has much to do with a positive mindset.
"You've got to be positive in this industry. You've just got to trust your instinct," he said.
