NSW Ambulance paramedics work to revive woman pulled from backyard pool in Mudgee

By Nick McGrath
Updated January 17 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:28pm
The Toll Ambulance Rescue helicopter has been called to Mudgee after a near-drowning in a backyard. Picture by Nick McGrath

NSW Ambulance is working to revive a woman in her 40s after she was pulled from a pool in the Central West on Tuesday afternoon.

