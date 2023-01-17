NSW Ambulance is working to revive a woman in her 40s after she was pulled from a pool in the Central West on Tuesday afternoon.
As of 4pm on January 17, NSW Ambulance paramedics are responding to a woman drifting in and out of consciousness after being found in a pool.
The Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter is also responding.
The woman was found at a property on Short Street, Mudgee around 4pm.
NSW Ambulance will provide further information when it comes to hand.
The Central West is in the midst of its warmest run of days in close to two years. Mudgee is predicted to reach a top of 32 degrees on Tuesday and 35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
