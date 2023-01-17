BATHURST'S minimum temperature is set to almost halve in the space of two days as a run of heat comes to a dramatic end this week.
The city had originally been forecast to be 30 degrees and above for a week-and-a-half starting on January 9, but will finish with six days of over 30 degrees (including a 33-degree day last Friday that was the hottest day of this and last summer) out of the past nine before a cool change comes through.
And what a cool change.
Bathurst is forecast to get to only 23 degrees on Thursday - five degrees down on the long-term average maximum for January and almost 20 degrees down on the scorching January day the city endured in 2020.
And after a steamy 16-degree start to the day on Thursday, Bathurst is forecast to plummet to only nine degrees on Saturday as an easterly wind dominates.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
As a means of comparison, Bathurst's coldest minimum last January was 10.2 degrees (on January 23) - and the next coldest that month was 12.3 degrees.
Cool maximums and minimums aside, Bathurst is in line for up to 15 millimetres over Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology - though that will be dependent on unpredictable thunderstorms.
For those wondering what next month might have in store, Bathurst's coldest minimum in February 2022 was seven degrees (on February 9) and the city's hottest maximum was 30.5 degrees (on February 17).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.