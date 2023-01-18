KIDS looking to try rugby union for the first time are being encouraged to take part in a free development clinic this Sunday by the Bathurst Junior Rugby club at Ashwood Park.
In the lead up to the new season the Bulldogs are welcoming under 6 and 8s players to a two hour clinic, for those who are either new to the game or returning players looking for some extra practice.
Bulldogs Juniors president Peter Rohr said it's great to provide an opportunity for kids to try out the sport in a fun environment.
"It's an opportunity we wanted to offer up at the back end of school holidays. It's an activity that might be of interest to our existing kids but also those who don't know much about rugby or if they're unsure about playing," he said.
"It's also a chance for parents to ask any questions that they have. We'll also put on a barbeque there, and there will be something a bit casual and social at the end there.
"We'll have the clubhouse open and we'll be able to show everyone what it's like to play for the Bulldogs, should they choose to do that later on."
The clinic will cater to the two different age groups.
"We'll go through some tackling technique with the under 8s and under 6s is two handed touch, so it's important to help the kids understand early on that we don't throw them in the deep end," he said.
"We're going to also help parents understand what that looks like as well. The coaches will have the pads out, they'll play a couple of games, and they'll get an understanding of what training looks like for Bulldogs.
"We train every Friday night when the season is on, and when they're in this age group it's all about letting them know that rugby's fun."
The clinic will run from 4 to 6pm this Sunday.
People seeking extra information about the clinic and those looking to register interest in attending can visit the Bathurst Junior Rugby Club Facebook page.
