Bathurst Junior Rugby to host two-hour holiday clinic at Ashwood Park

By Alexander Grant
Updated January 18 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:30pm
KIDS looking to try rugby union for the first time are being encouraged to take part in a free development clinic this Sunday by the Bathurst Junior Rugby club at Ashwood Park.

