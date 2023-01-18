Dawson Park in Dubbo has become the centre of the Central West Greyhound Racing world after the recent damage to Bathurst's track and it looks as if Dubbo could benefit in the short-term future.
Bathurst's Kennerson Park will not open again following significant flooding late last year, meaning Dawson Park is the only major track west of Lithgow in NSW.
Trainers from Orange and Bathurst often used Kennerson Park weekly for races but now have been left without a track due to the decision to close the venue.
Dubbo Greyhound president Shayne Stiff said without another track around the region for several hours, Dawson Park has picked up a lot of extra meetings.
"With Bathurst shut now we've picked up a few extra meetings at the moment," he said.
"This calendar year we will race probably 60 to 65 times, probably over the next few years we will race every Saturday with a few Mondays thrown in until they work out what's happening."
Currently, Dubbo's Dawson Park is the only functioning TAB greyhound racing track in Western NSW.
Venues such as Lithgow, Young, Coonamble, Coonabarabran and Cowra all have non-TAB rated tracks but could have the opportunity to be upgraded.
The future for the greyhound industry in the Central West looks unclear at the moment for many but Orange City Council confirmed they were in "preliminary discussions" about a potential track or centre of excellence being constructed.
Regardless of the location of a new, state-of-the-art facility, Stiff believes it is something the region desperately needs.
"The best thing for the industry is a new Grenfell site or Bathurst or Orange," he said.
"A centre of excellence out here in the Central West is very much needed for the racing industry as well as a nice big horsehoe track at either one of them venues would be sensational."
Dubbo hosted yet another meeting on Monday afternoon, following along from their successful Saturday night races.
While the regular trainers will always appear at Dubbo, Stiff said a few new faces have begun to visit more frequently, especially after the closing of Kennerson Park.
"A lot of the Bathurst trainers and especially a lot from around Orange, they are all coming to Dubbo to trial," he said,
"A lot of them come to Dubbo anyway to race so it's good, we have full fields and good fields with good dogs. It's certainly been real good."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
