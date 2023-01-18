Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Blake Armstrong named as CSU Mungoes men's coach for 2023 Woodbridge Cup season

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated January 18 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE enjoyed two separate finals campaigns as a coach and player for the CSU Mungoes during last year's Woodbridge Cup and now Blake Armstrong is looking to put that experience to use in a new role.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.