HE enjoyed two separate finals campaigns as a coach and player for the CSU Mungoes during last year's Woodbridge Cup and now Blake Armstrong is looking to put that experience to use in a new role.
Armstrong was recently named as the new coach for the 2023 Mungoes men's side, coming across from his position last year as the Mungals league tag coach to lead the club's second Woodbridge Cup campaign.
The Mungals managed to finish fourth on the ladder under Armstrong's guidance while the men's side came eighth, before both squads were knocked out of the finals after close defeats.
It was a tough but exciting welcome into the new competition for the CSU teams after both the men and women won their respective Mid West Cup campaigns the previous year.
Repeating the premiership success of 2021 in a new competition is a big ask for the university club but after an encouraging Woodbridge Cup debut, and with the right preparation, Armstrong sees no reason why the team shouldn't be setting their sights high.
"I was a part of the team that won the grand final back in Mid West, so trying to replicate that is obviously the goal, as is the case with everyone else in the comp. Hopefully we can get in there and give it a fair crack," he said.
"We had our first pre-season training on Tuesday and there were a few new players there, which was really good to see. There's a few players that we've lost as well, as you do being a uni club, but I'm sure with new people coming in we'll be fine."
As is always the case with CSU sports clubs, the Mungoes won't have a great idea of their final numbers and comparative strength to last year's team until they see how many first-year students register their interest.
However, there are some big shoes Armstrong will be looking to fill in the new campaign.
"Finn Grabham, our captain from last year, has moved up to Sydney. Joe Coady got a job in Orange so I believe he'll be joining Hawks and Zac Hunt got a contract with Panthers," Armstrong said.
"March 2 is when a lot of the first years begin moving onto campus so until that happens we won't really know what those numbers will be like."
Armstrong said he took a lot away from his experiences with both the men's and women's teams in 2022.
"The women's team last year was my first coaching gig," he said.
"It's a bit different from playing because you're having to think about what you want to do every training session, and how you can replicate that in a game, but last year should help me out a bit moving into this year.
"I think last year was the first time that a lot of our guys played in a competition of that level, and there was an expectation of having to be at your best every week.
"That opened everyone's eyes a little bit as to what we're expectation to do each game."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.