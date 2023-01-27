IT'S set to be a big year for Kings Parade's towering central feature.
As the Friends of the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon group begins the process of adding to its stock of trained carillonists - thanks to new funding - the group is also preparing for a significant anniversary.
"It's the 90th year that the Carillon was built," the group's secretary (and trained carillonist) Wendy Murphy said.
"We are applying for grants through the Department of Veterans' Affairs to do something really big in November.
"But we're going to start off with a concert on April 23, just before Anzac Day, because that's actually the 90th anniversary of when the last brick was placed in the tower - just before that Anzac Day service.
"And then Remembrance Day is actually the 90th anniversary of when the tower was complete with the bells and all of those sorts of things.
"So once we hit April, we'll be doing a lot of playing to really celebrate."
And does Bathurst realise what it has there among the Kings Parade gardens?
"When you talk about the Carillon, people understand it as an architectural feature and even a cultural feature, being the war memorial, but they don't yet see it as a musical beacon, if you like," Ms Murphy said.
"So that's our role as a group of volunteers - to really build that awareness.
"The first part of that is actually just letting the public see inside. They've not been allowed inside for so long.
"So we're negotiating to have some regular tours. That will be during Autumn Colours [the regular program of events in the city] and Heritage Week. We will have lots of tours that they will be able to book and hopefully we'll be able to fundraise a bit."
As someone who plays the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon, Ms Murphy is in a good position to appreciate both the uniqueness of the structure and the uniqueness of using it for a performance.
"There are only three [carillons] in Australia and we're so lucky to have one here in a regional town," she said.
"In Europe, there's one in every country town, which is why this one was built in the first place."
Part of what makes playing the War Memorial Carillon a different experience is that the musician doesn't see or interact with their audience, she said.
"People don't pay to listen," she said. "It's a public instrument, so you're really doing it to enhance the community and to enhance the soundscape of the Bathurst CBD.
"You're just simply doing it for the beauty of the instrument and the beauty of the tower and to hopefully bring some listening pleasure.
"So it's much more intrinsic in that regard rather than an extrinsic reward."
The Friends of the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon, Ms Murphy said, is a volunteer group that manages the performance program.
"This is a council-owned building and it's an RSL memorial, so we don't have any jurisdiction over that," she said.
"We simply manage the performance program."
