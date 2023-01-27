Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video

Making plans to mark Bathurst War Memorial Carillon anniversary

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated January 27 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trained carillonist and Friends of the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon secretary Wendy Murphy.

IT'S set to be a big year for Kings Parade's towering central feature.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.