THEY'RE the lowest graded runners in this Friday night's feature Oberon Cup (1,730 metres) at Bathurst Paceway but Bernie Hewitt's Rock Fisherman and Mymatepog will look to make the most of their inside draw.
Hewitt's pair go up against a classy field in the open-grade race, which includes the likes of Amanda Turnbull's two-time Inter Dominion finalist Bundoran and Belinda McCarthy's Group 2 champion Cash N Flow.
Rock Fisherman (driven by Doug Hewitt) and Mymatepog (Jason Hewitt) go out from gates one and two respectively in the $20,000 feature.
There's a class gap between them and some of the race's top calibre competitors but Hewitt is hopeful that the pair can keep themselves in the mix with a solid start.
"The draws will be a lot of help, although they look a bit out-graded, but they've both being going pretty consistent and they should run a good race," he said.
"Hopefully they can pick a cheque up but there are a few there who are a class above and coming out of the Inters and I'm sure Jason and Doug will do their best.
"They've both got a bit of gate speed so they'll hold fairly forward positions. I'm sure those back rowers will be making their moves mid-race."
Along with the elite back row pairing, the Jack Trainor-trained duo of Ranger Bomb and Reactor Now will be two of the leading hopes in the race.
Racing at Bathust gets underway from 6.21pm while the Oberon Cup gets started exactly two hours later.
Hewitt himself won't be present at the Bathurst meeting, as he'll be vying for glory at the $40,000 Golden Guitar Final at Tamworth.
He'll have the drive on Chap Daddy while stablemate Promising will be driven by Dean Chapple next to him on the outside of the front row.
Nathan Hurst's Eagle Commander is the other Bathurst-trained hope taking on the Tamworth feature.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.