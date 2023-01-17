Learn to play bowls at Bathurst City

Game three, rink 10: Kevin Miller, Nev Townsend and Judy Rodenhuis had a comfortable win over the team of Bob Lindsay, Ian Cunningham and Marg Miller, with the final score of 26-15. Bob and his team started well, leading 6-nil after four ends. They still had a handy lead of 12-3 after the tenth when Kevin and his crew came to be one in front, 13-12 after the fifteenth. From there, they only dropped two ends and three shots.