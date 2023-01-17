Learn to play bowls at Bathurst City

Social Bowls
Wednesday 11th January
Game one, rink eight: Denis Oxley, Phil Murray and Robert Keady just came out a shot ahead of Ray Noonan, Annette McPherson and Barry McPherson with the score on 20-19. Shorty's side had the upper hand early, but the game was very close throughout. From the seventh end, scores were level four times. At the twentieth end, Ray, Annette and Barry led by one. Denis, Phil and Robert scored a two to take the win in the last end.
Game two, rink nine: Garry Hotham, Paul Rodenhuis and Trevor Kellock defeated the team of Alby Homer, John Martin and Daniel Prasad with the score of 25-14. It was a closer game than the score indicates. After eight ends, Garry's side led 11-3 but two ends later it was 11-8. A winning run of six ends gave Garry's team a good lead so they led 20-8.
Game three, rink 10: Kevin Miller, Nev Townsend and Judy Rodenhuis had a comfortable win over the team of Bob Lindsay, Ian Cunningham and Marg Miller, with the final score of 26-15. Bob and his team started well, leading 6-nil after four ends. They still had a handy lead of 12-3 after the tenth when Kevin and his crew came to be one in front, 13-12 after the fifteenth. From there, they only dropped two ends and three shots.
Saturday 14th January
Game one, rink eight: Avenging his loss on Wednesday, Alby Homer with Jim Grives and John McDonagh comprehensively defeated Garry Hotham, Paul Rodenhuis and Trevor Kellock with the score of 28-8. Alby and his team were too strong throughout, though Garry and Trevor did their best. After leading 10-4 after nine ends, Alby and Co. were unstoppable with Alby putting in some great "skip" shots.
Game two, rink nine: Denis Oxley, Nev Townsend and Louise Hall won a close game against Mick Hall, Daniel Prasad and Annette McPherson with a score of 23-20. Mick's side was the stronger in the first third, leading 13-6 after seven ends. Two thirds through, it was 17-all after Denis's side scored a 4 and a 5. The last seven ends had Denis' side just in front until the end.
Game three, rink 10: Another close game, this time with Alex Birkens, Anthony Morrissey and Flynn Armstrong coming out winners over Norm Hayes, Barry McPherson and Bruce Rich. Scores were level on 2-, 7-, 9-, then 11-all after thirteen ends. From there, Alex's side surged ahead to be on a 23-14 scoreline on the 20 th end. A six from Norm's side closed the gap to the final score of 23-20.
Game four, rink 11: And yet another close result between the teams of Bob Lindsay with Brian Burke and Phil Murray playing against Chris Stafford, Bobbie Bourke and Arch Ledger. Bob Lindsay's side were well in the ascendant, leading 12-6 after thirteen ends, then 20-6 after sixteen. A couple of fives in the closing stages lifted Chris' score to be only two down.
Game five, rink 12: It was a clear win for Ron Cambey, Ian Schofield and Judy Rodenhuis in their game against Ray Noonan, Pat Duff and Grant Brunton. While the scores were level at 10-all after eight ends, a five in the twelfth end gave Ron's team a handy lead which they held to the end, with the final score of 27-17.
Learn to Play Lawn Bowls
The Greens on William with be hosting a free "Bowls for Seniors" session with morning tea, sponsored by the Bathurst Regional Council. This is part of the NSW Seniors Festival which will be held from the 1st to 12th February. The Bowls session will be held on Thursday 2nd February, from 11am - 1pm. Bookings which close on 31 st January, are essential so please ring on 6331-3187.
As well as the above, Learn to Play Lawn Bowls for U3A members and Juniors will commence on Friday 3rd February. These sessions will be held every Friday from 4:00pm to 5:30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.