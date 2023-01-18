DID you snap a selfie at one of the Bathurst museums on Wednesday?
Residents had free access to the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum, Bathurst Rail Museum, Chifley Home, National Motor Racing Museum and the Bathurst Historical Society on Wednesday, January 18, in celebration of International Museum Selfie Day.
To mark the occasion, Bathurst Council held a selfie competition, encouraging visitors to get creative and post their pictures to social media using the hashtag #MuseumSelfieDayBathurst.
Manager of museums Janelle Middleton said they're very happy with the turnout, especially after a two-year hiatus due to COVID, and it was lovely to see so many smiling faces enjoying the day.
"We are super happy with the turnout for today," Ms Middleton said.
"Given that it's only half way through the day, our numbers have been quite strong across all the museums which is really good.
"As of lunch time, I think the fossil museum was up around 200 people, but that's a rough estimate, and the other places and they were all over 100 already."
In the past, the museums in Bathurst have welcomed around 1000 visitors during International Museum Selfie Day, and Ms Middleton expects this year's numbers to be quite similar.
Coinciding with the end of school holidays, it was a great opportunity for parents, grandparents or carers to do something different with their kids.
And everyone with a social media platform enjoyed getting their selfie game on and entering the competition.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: It's all smiles at Summerfest, a fun program for kids these holidays
"What I'm finding, just from talking to people and wandering around myself, is that families are visiting multiple museums, not just going to one, including the historical society and it's fantastic to see that," Ms Middleton said.
"There's lot's of families and lots of young kids which is wonderful to see.
"It's very much about the locals, and we've done a survey and the majority of people that so far have come through are local and local families. So it's about giving back to the community who support us."
For anyone who entered the selfie competition, the winner and runners up are expected to be announced next week, with some handy museum shop vouchers up for grabs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.