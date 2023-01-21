A BATHURST personal trainer has made it her mission to help local mums build up their strength and gain more confidence after having a baby.
Nina Hagney has combined her love for her children with her passion for fitness, and created a Mums and Bubs program at Bathurst Strength and Conditioning.
Ms Hagney has been working at the local gym for seven months, and with the help of her boss Kieran O'Dwyer, the Mums and Bubs class has hit the ground running.
"We're into week two now, it runs Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 11am and it'll run for a six-week block," Ms Hagney said.
"Over the six weeks, the goal is for them to gain more muscle, even just for things like hanging the washing out, carrying the basket, carrying the babies, general movements.
"I found it easier myself doing those things being physically fitter, so I wanted to bring that into an environment where they can bring their bubs and not feel like a burden on the rest of the class."
Ms Hagney said in her experience, she finds a lot of women feel uncomfortable going to the gym after having children, especially if they've never been before.
The Mums and Bubs program starts off very slowly, focusing on engaging the core before building up further strength.
Ms Hagney said they've also kept the class size small and intimate, so she can provide one-on-one attention to each member.
"Because a lot of them have never even set foot in a gym, I'm starting with movements that are very basic but at the same time they're going to work those muscles that they need and then I will work up," she said.
"It's about building that core strength to be able to run and skip and jump, and all of those things you can't do after childbirth.
"Any problems, I'm there to help. If they've got a bung knee or bad hips or things like that, I can help give them specialised movements."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The program will run for six weeks and give members the chance to establish a good foundation that they can then build on during the next block.
Ms Hagney said existing participants will have the opportunity to continue with their fitness journey and new mums can also join during the next block and start from scratch.
The Mums and Bubs program is run during times when no other classes are being held in the gym.
This allows the members to bring their babies and children along without the added stress of worrying about them being in the way.
"Some of the mums were like, 'Oh can we bring the pram?', and I was like, 'Yeah', that's why I've designed this," Ms Hagney said.
"We have the gym to ourselves, there's no other classes running at that time, so they can have the babies on a mat if they need to, they can have them near them, in the pram, on the gym floor, all while they're still getting their workout.
"It's been so good."
Ms Hagney thanked the team at Bathurst Strength and Condition for supporting her idea and she encourages any mums out there looking to either begin or recommence their fitness journey to visit the website or call the gym to inquire.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.