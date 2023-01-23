Western Advocate

Bathurst Tennis Centre hosting pride night in conjunction with Australian Open

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated January 23 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mitton from the Bathurst Tennis Club looking forward to hosting Pride Night at the local complex. Picture by Amy Rees

BATHURST'S Tennis Centre will be a sea of colour, fun, and inclusivity on Friday, when it hosts a community pride night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.