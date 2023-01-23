BATHURST'S Tennis Centre will be a sea of colour, fun, and inclusivity on Friday, when it hosts a community pride night.
The event will coincide with the Australian Open's Pride Day on January 27, and Bathurst will join around 30 other tennis centres across the country in celebrating the festivities.
With the tennis games being livestreamed on a big screen, and lots of games and activities planned, Bathurst Tennis Centre manager Andrew Mitton expects it to be a great night.
"It should be good. We think we'll get a good number and now we just have to hope the weather is kind to us," he said.
"We'd love to think we'd get over 100 people here, we already know we've got probably 20 or 30 without even sending out too many invites.
"We'll do activities, games, on-court activities and stuff like that. We'll have some dash for cash and prizes and speed serve and all that type of stuff."
The evening will begin at 6.30pm at the local centre along Durham Street, with everyone welcome to join the fun.
Members of council will attend, as well as representatives from Tennis NSW and Tennis Australia, and Eglinton Tennis Club president Kurt Booth will be the master of ceremonies for the night.
Entry is free and the centre will be providing nibbles, $3 sausage sandwiches and drinks.
"It's open to all Bathurst players and people who want to come along for the night, they just have to ring and let us know that they want to come," Mr Mitton said.
"We'll just make it a bit of a festive thing in acknowledgment of inclusivity."
Mr Mitton encourages everyone to check out the event, even if they don't play tennis, and join the fun for the community event.
He said they will have the lights on the courts when the sun goes down, and people are more than welcome to have a hit into the night and really enjoy themselves.
