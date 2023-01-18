FROM community events to welcoming new citizens, there will be a lot to do in Bathurst and the surrounds on Australia Day.
Each year, Bathurst Regional Council hosts a series of events to celebrate the occasion.
The first event will be the 9.30am citizenship ceremony, where more than 50 people will take the pledge and officially become citizens.
"We will induct 51 new citizens from nations around the world including Nepal, South Africa, United State of America, Philippines, Ireland, Pakistan, Vietnam, New Zealand, India, Netherlands, Chile, Ukraine and Malawi," mayor Robert Taylor said.
"It is such a special occasion as we officially welcome our newest citizens to our local community, and also as Australians."
The presentation of the city's Australia Day awards will follow at 11.30am, with both ceremonies to take place at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC).
In what has become an Australia Day tradition in Bathurst, the Manning Aquatic Centre will be offering free entry from 11am to 5.30pm.
It's an opportunity to cool off by the pool and enjoy free inflatables, water activities and a barbecue lunch.
The villages surrounding Bathurst will also be hosting their own Australia Day activities, including:
The Bathurst Aqua Park will also host celebrations at Chifley Dam, from 11am to 5pm, offering live music and face painting in addition to the inflatable park.
There will also be an Australian Movie Memorabilia Exhibition, courtesy of local retiree Noel Cowan.
The display will be located at BMEC from 9.30am until 12.30pm and includes items such as original souvenir movie programs, posters, and cinema programs.
For more information about Australia Day activities, visit council's website.
