If the highway won't be improved, make Sydney come to Lithgow to collect its produce

The State Government can find money for rebuilding Sydney stadiums and tunnels under the city, but as for providing monies for the Western Highway, it just evaporates.
This road is a dog track with countless traffic lights and 40kph zoning.
No other highway in the world has such restrictions. It's an utter disgrace.
Set up a transport hub west of Lithgow and make Sydney come out to collect any produce or goods rather than expecting them to be transported from the west of the state.
