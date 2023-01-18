BATHURST Bulldogs' first and second grade premiership-winning coaches from 2022 have confirmed they'll all be back to defend their titles for this year's Blowes Cup season.
The first grade coaching duo of Dean Oxley and Chris Plunkett along with second grade coach Adam Dwyer have all returned for another shot at silverware.
A new trio of Adam Miles, Jared Sheppeard and Brad Donnelly are aiming to get the Bulldogs back to another third grade grand final appearance.
Former Country NSW and Central West coach Matt Waterford will bring his experience to the women's team for 2023, as the Bulldogs look to bounce back after losing last year's decider to the Dubbo Kangaroos.
Oxley and Plunkett had signalled their intentions to return to the job not long after they claimed grand final glory over the Orange Emus while Dwyer more recently signed on for another year in the second grade job.
Bulldogs president Phil Newton said that any sporting club would be thankful to see their title-winning mentors return for another season.
"The coaching group is a positive mix of experience, youth and success. Dean and Chris speak for themselves, as does Adam Dwyer," he said.
"Adam was in two minds but we've persuaded him to have a go. He's got a young family, his wife is on council and runs his own business so it's a big ask. To his credit he's put his hand up for it again.
"Having them all come back makes things so much easier. I know we're all extremely busy and it's getting harder and harder to get volunteers, whether it's coaching or committee, so to take the time out of busy schedules to do this is great appreciated.
"It's something each year that I spend a bit of time on, trying to get a good core together. The next step is to finalise trainers and managers but we're getting there."
The Bulldogs and 'Roos women's teams have become the two standout performers in the Ferguson Cup over recent years, and it was the latter who got the job done in the grand final last season.
Newton believes Waterford has the credentials and the capability to bring the title back to Ashwood Park.
"Matt Waterford has been around the ladies team since its inception, really. He's got a lot of experience, and with the family ties in the club with him and [wife] Mel and everything they do I think it's about time they move into the rugby club," he laughed.
"He'll be great for the girls. He'll have a different approach from what they've had in the last couple of years but I think it will be a positive one.
"The ladies side over the last couple of years have lost a few experience players. Claudia McLaren's gone and Jacinta [Windsor] is now in Sydney. Mardi Watts also didn't play last year. Those are three girls who are either playing in Super W or are on the verge of doing so."
The Bulldogs third grade squad also went down to Dubbo in their grand final last year and will be chasing a path back to the big day.
They'll bring in a coaching trio who all boast recent match time with the club, and Newton believes that could be a refreshing change for the group.
"It's always hard getting third grade coaches. Adam and Jared can't play any more due to injuries and Brad works every second week, but they put their hand up and said 'It's time to give back'," Newton said.
"Their the younger generation who we can hopeful bring through and replace some of us older guys soon."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
