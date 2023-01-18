WORK is under way on Mitre Street to finally solve the ongoing problem that has seen the road surface continue to crumble.
Heavy machinery was moved in on Wednesday, January 18 to commence significant repairs on the stretch of road between Keppel and Piper streets.
The work will be conducted over three days between 6am and 6pm, concluding on Friday, January 20, weather permitted.
All up, the project will come at a cost of approximately $300,000, which is being jointly funded by Bathurst Regional Council and the NSW government.
Council's acting director of Engineering Services, Russell Deans, believes the work will solve the issues that have led to significant potholes on Mitre Street.
"The bottom layer of asphalt will replace the granular layer that was previously there," he said.
"This will give consistency and extra strength to the pavement which had varying depths previously."
Mr Deans said council has installed a drainage line along the base of the retaining wall in the centre island, which will prevent future saturation of the pavement that has been leaking from the centre median.
On Wednesday, the profiler removed the existing seal and pavement to a depth of 100 millimetres, which will be filled with 60mm of 20mm asphalt, with an additional 40mm of 14mm asphalt as the wearing course.
"A three per cent camber is being reinstated on the road surface, which will allow the water to drain off the road during periods of rain," Mr Deans said.
"Previously the road was quite flat and water would sit on the road."
Crews worked on the high side of Mitre Street on Wednesday and were expected to commence work on the low side on Thursday, weather permitting.
Detours will be in place for the duration of the works.
Residential access will be made possible with the guidance of traffic control personnel.
