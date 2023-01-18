Western Advocate

Mitre Street's getting much-needed repairs at a cost of $300K

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated January 19 2023 - 10:24am, first published 9:30am
Heavy machinery was situated in Mitre Street on Wednesday, January 18 to carry out significant repairs. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

WORK is under way on Mitre Street to finally solve the ongoing problem that has seen the road surface continue to crumble.

