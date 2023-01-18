Western Advocate
Troy Meath takes the reins of under 18s as Bathurst Panthers reveal 2023 coaching staff

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 19 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 8:00am
Bathurst Panthers has revealed its coaching staff for season 2023 with, from left, Troy Meath (under 18s), Michael Wicks (reserves), Jake Betts (first grade) and Tyson Chapple (reserve grade) on board.

ALL positions are vacant, those who have a willing mentality are welcome to apply.

