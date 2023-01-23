TO celebrate International Museum Selfie Day, held on January 19, Bathurst Regional Council marked the occasion by hosting a selfie competition for the visitors.
The visitors were encouraged to get creative by posting their images to social media, using the hashtag #MuseumSelfieDayBathurst.
Residents had free access to the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum, Bathurst Rail Museum, Chifley Home, Bathurst Historical Society and the National Motor Racing Museum.
Manager of museums Janelle Middleton said the event, coinciding with the end of the school holidays, was a great opportunity for parents, grandparents or carers to do something different with their kids.
For anyone entering the selfie competition, the winners and runners up are expected to be announced next week, with some handy museum shopping vouchers up for grabs.
