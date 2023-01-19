PANORAMA FC will have an idea of what their Western Premier League team will look like for the upcoming season when they host trials for the squad at Police Paddock.
The Goats have put the call out to any interested players to take part in the trials across January 29 and February 1 and 5 as the club looks to put together another strong WPL campaign.
Panorama progressed through to their first WPL grand final last season, where they ultimately went down to Orange Waratahs, and they'll be keen to build upon their breakthrough year.
The two Sunday trials start from 3pm while the Wednesday trial on February 1 begins at 6pm.
Returning Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot said early indications are that the turnout for the trials should be strong.
"This will be for our first grade side as well as our WPL team, and it's an open invitation for anyone to come down and trial," he said.
"We had a run just before Christmas and there were pretty good numbers for that, as it was just a bit of a kick around and a get together.
"We've got a lot of returning faces from last year, which was great to see, but these are open trials and anyone can make it. Just because you played last year doesn't mean that you'll fit what we're trying to do this year, so all places are up for grabs."
The Western Premier League set a start date for the new season at April 1, though a final draw is still being pieced together.
WPL drops from 11 teams down to nine this year as Mudgee Wolves and Orange CYMS step away from the competition.
If Panorama are able to maintain a similar quality of football in 2023 compared to what they showed last year then they have to be considered one of the competition favourites.
They began the previous competition with a 10-game unbeaten run and went on to finish second on the table.
However, Guihot sees the 2022 achievements of the Goats as something not to be mirrored, but bettered.
"The standards won't drop. If anything, they have to improve," he said.
"Once we get our team together and work out where we're aiming we'll be able to sort out some goals for where we'd like to be as a team.
"The one thing that won't change is the attitude and aptitude of everybody."
