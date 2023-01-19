Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Panorama FC set to piece together Western Premier League side over coming weeks, competition to start April 1

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated January 20 2023 - 2:48pm, first published January 19 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PANORAMA FC will have an idea of what their Western Premier League team will look like for the upcoming season when they host trials for the squad at Police Paddock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.