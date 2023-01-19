Western Advocate

Federal Government commits $100 million, including for new overtaking lanes, to Bells Line of Road

Updated January 20 2023 - 2:47pm, first published January 19 2023 - 11:00am
Crews work on Bells Line of Road in 2021 after damage from heavy rain. Hawkesbury City Council picture.

THE Commonwealth might be holding off on handing over its $2 billion for an upgrade to the Great Western Highway, but it has proved more forthcoming with a smaller investment in the second route over the Blue Mountains.

