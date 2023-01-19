THANK God I'm a Country girl.
She is one of the most experienced representative rugby players in the Central West, but Mel Waterford still felt a sense of pride and excitement at being named in the latest New South Wales Country Corellas side.
It's been over a decade since Waterford made her NSW Country debut, but such is her talent and consistency that the hard-working second rower is part of the squad which will play Queensland Country at the Festival of Rugby.
She joins fellow Bathurst Bulldogs Teagan Miller and Marita Shoulders in the 23-player squad.
"I really feel blessed that I'm getting to run around at this age and they're still looking at me and selecting me in teams," she said.
"I get excited every time I get selected because the opportunities at the moment are so good and so different to what we've really had before.
"I just love playing country, I love the whole environment. I love the team, I love the leadership base there, it's just a really positive environment."
Waterford, Shoulders and Miller were all part of the Corellas side that competed at last October's Australian Rugby Shield Championships in Adelaide.
It was their performances there which earned them this latest honour.
The Festival of Rugby will not only include both men's and women's NSW Country versus Queensland Country fixtures, but vintage teams, women's AON 7s clashes plus NSW Waratahs taking on Queensland Reds as well.
It will be a massive two days of rugby at Narrabri on February 10-11.
"It's really exciting, it's the first time we've been able to do a girls New South Wales Country-Queensland Country game to go along with the boys," Waterford said.
"To then have the Waratahs and Queensland Reds play the next day, especially the Super W, and have some of the girls we played with who have managed to make those extended squads is really, really good.
"I know New South Wales Country and Queensland Country have a huge history, the boys have their own Battle of the Border trophy. It's pretty exciting we get to play them because they didn't come to the Adelaide tournament.
"I've played Queensland before at the old nationals, but we haven't played Queensland Country now for quite a few years."
Like Waterford, Shoulders will form part of the Corellas' forward pack. As for Miller, she'll be deployed in the back line.
All three are keen to not only represent at that level, but showcase the sort of talent that exists in country women's rugby as a whole.
"We had a bit of a chat about it at the end of our Adelaide tour but we weren't sure it would get up, so it's exciting that it is," Waterford said.
"Three Bulldogs, that's really exciting, and it would be awesome if Jacinta [Windsor] gets some time with the Waratahs on the Sunday as well.
"The country talent is unbelievable at the the moment, the young girls who are coming through the program, it's an opportunity for them to be seen at that higher level too with both the Waratahs and Reds coaches there.
"It's a great opportunity and one that doesn't happen very often."
The Bathurst trio form part of a strong contingent of Central West representatives named in the Corellas squad, with Holly Jones, Jean Littlewood, Janalee Conroy and Lala Lautami also making the cut.
It's something that Waterford, who has skippered Central West to three consecutive Country Championship crowns, is delighted to see.
"It just shows how much we've developed the Central West women's game. With all the teams we've grown, and that we've grown some of our comps to 15-a-side, that helps with girls being selected in these teams," she said.
"It's because they've been given the opportunity to play good footy week-in, week-out."
As for what talent lies within the Queensland Country Orchids' ranks, Waterford has some idea what to expect.
"I'm not sure if they'll be similar to the side that played against City that Claudia [McLaren] played in, I know the girls in that team did look quite handy. They'll be a good opposition and should be tough," she said.
"They'll be similar to us with some bigger girls and stronger girls, then some strong, fit girls."
The Corellas clash with the Orchids will be played on February 10.
