Melissa Waterford, Teagan Miller and Marita Shoulders named in NSW Country Corellas side

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 19 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 5:30pm
Bathurst trio Mel Waterford, Marita Shoulders and Teagan Miller [inset] have been named in the NSW Country Corellas side to face Queensland Country.

THANK God I'm a Country girl.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

