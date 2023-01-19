Bathurst Athletics Club opens doors to senior representatives in 2023

BATHURST Athletics Club are hoping that 2023 marks the start of a new senior pathway for members after completing their move from previously being a NSW Little Athletics-specialised club.
Senior athletes are now able to join up with the team after the move to officially become the all-ages 'Bathurst Athletics Club' was completed on January 11.
The change has the club looking to gauge interest from senior athletes across the city about whether they would like to join up and potentially represent Bathurst at major events.
It also means Bathurst Athletics Club members are now eligible for registration with Athletics NSW.
Bathurst Athletics Club president Mike Curtin said it's a new and exciting chapter for the club.
"We're now affiliated with Athletics NSW and Athletics Australia, which is really exciting. We can now take on senior athletes," he said.
"In the past we've had Bathurst athletes who have had to run for other clubs. The other bonus of reverting back to being the 'Bathurst Athletics Club' is that athletes 12 years and older can compete in Athletics NSW sanctioned events.
"The change is also just in time for the Worlds [Cross Country Championships] that are happening here in Bathurst."
The move isn't just designed to give older competitors the chance to continue competing for the club but to also help create coaching pathways that haven't been possible before.
"For most athletics clubs their coaches come from their more senior athletes, and obviously Bathurst Little Athletics had no senior athletes because Little Athletics finishes at 17," Curtin said.
"We think it's really important that we have a stable senior club so that people who love the sport into their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s can be involved in the development of athletics in our city.
"Instead of having a transient committee of people that come in for four or five years and then their kids grow up and leave we will have people who love the sport and are invested in it taking control of it."
The club have also removed any financial hurdles for those looking to make the move back to representing their home city.
"We're halfway through a season so senior athletes have signed up to other clubs but Athletics NSW has generously decided that for the rest of this season that they will waive fees for anyone transferring to Bathurst Athletics Club from other clubs," Curtin said.
"The hope is that we grow a senior club and through that club we then grow an officiating and coaching network, so the sport gains long term stability and a strong future."
Bathurst Athletics Club will also be resuming its regular club nights from this Monday.
There's big events on the horizon for some members, including the NSW Little Athletics Region 3 Carnival at Dubbo on February 4 and 5 as well as the NSW Junior Championships on February 24 to 26.
With places opening up to seniors there's also a possibility that the club could have representation at the NSW Open and Under 23s Championships over March 3-5.
Curtin said it's great to have many representatives heading away to championship events.
"We had the zone carnival before Christmas and we ended up having 63 athletes progress from zone to regionals, which will happen in Dubbo on the 4th and 5th of February, so we've got a lot of athletes who are keen to get to training before regionals," he said.
"From there they can qualify for state."
