Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Qureshi brothers and cousin David Rogerson enjoy chance to face off in Rugby Union vs City Colts Bonnor Cup game

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated January 20 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jameel, Imran and Yousuf Qureshi and David Rogerson always enjoy the chance to share cricket experiences with each other.

IN the backyard growing up Jameel, Imran and Yousuf Qureshi along with cousin David Rogerson would play intense cricket matches against each other - determined not to let each other gain bragging rights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.