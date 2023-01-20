IN the backyard growing up Jameel, Imran and Yousuf Qureshi along with cousin David Rogerson would play intense cricket matches against each other - determined not to let each other gain bragging rights.
Decades later they're still at it.
The next clash between the Qureshis' Rugby Union side and Rogerson's City Colts takes place at Loco Oval this Sunday in an exciting Bonnor Cup matchup.
Many years might have passed by since the Qureshis and Rogerson first played against one another but the intensity and enthusiasm behind their meetings has never waned.
It's not just a family rivalry either, as Rogerson also works with Jameel and Imran at Qureshi Brothers Accounting.
Any success for one player over the other means that the loser will likely have to hear about it in the office for the following week.
It raises the stakes for every meeting between the Qureshis and Rogerson, and it's been that way for a long time.
"It goes back to the backyard growing up. We had some great games there. Between myself, Imran and Yousuf, Rodgo would always help bring the numbers up to four so we'd have an even game," Jameel Qureshi said.
"If we ever did something wrong we'd be sent back to our rooms and Rodgo would get sent home. I was always the bully and probably wasn't the best older brother going around," he laughed.
"Rodgo pretty much lived at home with us growing up and was there just about every day. He's one of the brothers, that's for sure."
The quartet all used to play together back when Blayney played in Bathurst District Cricket Association's top grade but they've since gone off to their respective teams in BOIDC.
All four of the family members have enjoyed at least one standout performance in 2022-23.
Imran Qureshi hit 123 against St Pat's Old Boys to find his team's first century of the season.
Jameel has notched up scores of 78, 80 not out and 68 along with a 4-43 with the ball against Orange City.
Yousuf had a team-best 4-29 in an October win over Centrals
Rogerson has marked himself as one of the form bowlers of the BOIDC season, with his latest effort being a five wicket haul against Centrals that included a hat-trick.
"It's been nice to see. I enjoy seeing him Rodgo do well. We're always ringing each other up around seven o'clock each Saturday on the way home asking how each other went," Jameel said.
"We're all the same. Yousuf and Rodgo, in particular, have always been close and have had a bit of a competition going on with one another - not that they'll say it - but they like keeping an eye on each other's runs and wickets."
Rogerson currently owns the bragging rights between the group after Colts got the better of Rugby in the last Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket game prior to Christmas.
Jameel, individually, had the much stronger individual game as he top scored for his team with 68 but at the end of the day it wasn't quite enough to rescue Rugby's pursuit.
Sadly, Imran won't be part of the match as he continues his recovery from a broken finger.
He's still at least one month from rejoining the Rugby side.
Sunday's match at Loco Oval promises to be a great one, as both teams come into the Twenty20 game with unbeaten Bonnor Cup records this season.
"It's always a great competition between City Colts and Rugby when it comes to those games," Jameel Qureshi said.
"Colts are the form team of the comp. I think our batting lineup is fairly deep though. When you've got guys like Glasso [Brad Glasson], Olly Newton and Lachie Coad batting around six, seven and eight then that's really handy."
The match gets underway at 10am.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
