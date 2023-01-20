Feels like home: Airplay project helps Australian music voices get heard

THERE is no greater example of the diverse "voice" of Australia than what you hear on community radio.
The sector serves communities in regional and remote Australia, First Nations communities, culturally and linguistically diverse communities, faith-based communities, youth and seniors' communities, the LGBTIQA+ community, people with a disability, and diverse arts and music communities.
This diversity is also reflected in the music that is broadcast across the sector and a fine example of this is the Australian Music Radio Airplay Project (AMRAP).
Established in 2000, AMRAP has been helping Australian musicians distribute and promote their music on community radio stations around the country.
It is an initiative with a singular purpose: to promote the airplay of Australian music on community radio stations. Simply put, it's an essential cog in the Australian music industry.
At present, there are more than 450 community radio stations across Australia broadcasting on average around 40 per cent of their music from Australian artists.
Renowned for its support of Australian music, community radio is a great home for new and emerging Australian artists, helping create audiences and opportunities.
Since 2019, AMRAP has also been working with Indigitube on First Sounds, a compilation showcasing new and emerging First Nations artists.
AMRAP serves as a vital stepping-stone for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander musicians into the local music industry and is a great resource for early-career musicians.
The musical profile of Australian artists that are distributed through the project includes alternative, blues, Christian, classical, country, indie, rock, pop, R and B, folk and many others.
The artists themselves are drawn from First Nations communities, faith-based communities, LBQTI+ communities and culturally diverse communities, mirroring the profile of the communities that community radio serves and the diverse profile of Australia today.
Content from the AMRAP project can be heard on 2MCE through a variety of programs, including The AMRAP Radio Program (Monday 1pm), Afternoon Oz (Monday 2pm), You Heard It Here First (Monday 3pm) and Community Drive (Monday to Friday 4pm).
A regular chart of the most downloaded songs by community stations across the nation can be accessed via the AMRAP website (www.amrap.org.au).
