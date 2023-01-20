Congratulations....Harmony and Bradley celebrate their engagement

A SURPRISE proposal was celebrated in style when friends and family came together on the weekend to celebrate Harmony Beric and Bradley Cox's recent engagement.
Around 50 people attended the engagement party, which was held at the Majellan Bowling Club on Saturday night.
The couple, who have been together for five years, are looking forward to marrying in early 2024, and although they are only in the early stages of planning the wedding, the couple are already looking at possible locations.
Harmony said everyone had a great night at the party, and is looking forward to planning the wedding.
"We are aiming for sometime in February 2024, possibly down on the South Coast," she said.
