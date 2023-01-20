Western Advocate
Tyson Chapple and Michael Wicks to guide Panthers reserves in new Western competition

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 20 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 1:00pm
Michael Wicks and Tyson Chapple will co-coach the Bathurst Panthers reserve grade side in the new Western premiership. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

THE most successful senior grade in the history of Bathurst Panthers - that's the proud reputation of the club's reserves and that's how Tyson Chapple and Michael Wicks want it to stay as they venture into new territory.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

