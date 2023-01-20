THE most successful senior grade in the history of Bathurst Panthers - that's the proud reputation of the club's reserves and that's how Tyson Chapple and Michael Wicks want it to stay as they venture into new territory.
This season reserve grade will for the first time be played as a Western-wide competition, meaning Group 10 based clubs such as Panthers will now battle Group 11 rivals for glory.
It will mean Panthers - who have claimed eight premierships in reserve grade since being founded in 2000 - have new challenges lying in wait.
The men tasked with guiding them on that journey are Chapple and Wicks.
Both were a member of last season's Group 10 premiership winning reserve grade line up and also played in the Western Premiers Challenge that Panthers won 29-24 over Dubbo CYMS.
"It's just a challenge really, we've both played for the club for many years, so we're putting our hands up," Chapple said.
"I've never coached before, I've just played the whole time."
"They were asking Tyson to coach and he was a bit sheepish, a bit stand-offish, so I said I'd help out. Even if it's just that one year as a combined year, it will allow him to push forward," Wicks added.
While it is Chapple's first crack at coaching a Panthers side, Wicks captain-coached the men in black to glory in 2016.
He's proud to have been part of Panthers' success in reserves as a player and a coach.
"We won my first year of coaching and followed that up the following year and got the minor premiership but got knocked out in the semis," he said.
"Panthers reggies have actually made the finals pretty much every year they've been in existence, we've been pretty lucky with it."
Keeping that record of making finals going will be a challenge, but Panthers are already laying the foundations.
The club commenced pre-season training on Tuesday afternoon, but many of those who will line up in reserve grade have been preparing for even longer.
As was the case last year, number of Panthers' reserve graders will first play in the pre-season under 21s competition.
"We've got a lot of young guys at the club, with the 21s they've had some good sessions before Christmas," Wicks said.
"Most of the reggies side will be made up of those 21s, I'm just looking forward to teaching them and helping them with their game.
"I'm not 100 percent sure who we have yet, it's going to be a very different looking team. It's early days yet, so we'll see how we go."
Chapple said that he will "definitely be playing" as a member of the forward pack, while Wicks laughed and said "hopefully we get plenty of numbers and I don't have to".
But both are already clear on what they will do with their squad once it is assembled.
They want a playing group that is willing to work hard.
"We've just got to get the basics right, like competing on every play, after that things will come. We're not going to have the most naturally talented team in the comp, but we're willing to fight for everything," Wicks said.
"We want to instil that in all the boys."
While the official draw is yet to be released, Panthers are tipped to be playing Dubbo CYMS in Dubbo.
