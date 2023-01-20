ORC are just a handful of wins away from assuring themselves of their first Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket finals appearance since re-joining the competition.
The Tigers lead the way on top of the table with four two-day matches remaining in the regular season, and they come into those games on the back of a crushing six wicket victory over Orange City.
They now have a great test right off the bat against a Cavaliers team who aren't quite in desperation mode, thanks to their strong start to the season, but still full of determination to put an end to their losing run.
ORC skipper Dave Sellers said that if his side bringing a similar level of fielding and bowling to the table that they did against the Warriors then there's no reason the good times can't continue.
"Our cricket's just got better and better with each game and with the more games we've had the better we've got as a team," he said.
"I keep referring back to last year, but in that year we had a lot of good individual performances which gave us a couple of wins. This year there's been really good team performances.
"Last week couldn't have gone any better. We kept taking wickets at regular intervals, and Hugh Parsons didn't even get to bowl, and he's one of our better bowlers."
ORC (59 points) and Orange CYMS (54 points) are threatening to break away from the chasing pack.
Despite their recent struggles Cavaliers (43) still head that group, with five other teams all within 13 points of them.
"Cavs have lost their last couple of games but over the last five to 10 years they've been towards the top in Orange," Sellers said.
"Since the competition's been back together they've been the team to beat so this will be a huge test."
ORC are expecting to field a full strength lineup on Saturday, with the exception of Ben Cant who has gone back to Newcastle for university.
