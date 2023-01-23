AN upgrade of Bathurst's second dam is nearing its final stages, according to the NSW Government.
About three-and-a-half years after engineering company Eodo got started on the safety upgrade, the finish line is in sight.
Water from the dam is used to irrigate Bathurst Regional Council-owned playing fields and parks, but Winburndale was pressed into a different service during the district's most recent drought when its pipeline was connected to a holding pond at the Bathurst Water Filtration Plant.
In an update on work on the dam, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said that 19 of 25 pre-stressed ground anchors had now been installed to reinforce the dam wall as part of the $16 million Winburndale Dam flood security upgrade.
Three of those ground anchors are tensioned, he said.
He said the project is using modern engineering practices to strengthen the dam, north-east of Bathurst, so it can continue to serve the city for many decades to come.
"Winburndale Dam is more than 90 years old, which is why we need to carry out this vital work to improve the infrastructure, so it continues operating as a reliable and safe second water source for Bathurst," he said.
"The project is also making the most of local expertise, using Bathurst-based contractor Eodo to deliver both the design and construction phases."
Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said reinforcing the dam had been a complex and challenging undertaking.
"This is a great example of how outstanding engineering and construction can come together to fix even the most difficult water infrastructure issues," he said.
"Installing anchors to strengthen the Winburndale Dam wall while it continues to act as an important water source for Bathurst has been an incredible feat.
"It has involved divers inspecting and working on the structure underwater during construction while other equipment was being engineered on site to meet the unique needs of the project."
The project is being funded by $2.3 million from the NSW Government's Safe and Secure Water Program and $13.75 million from Bathurst Regional Council.
Mr Toole said the upgrade is more than 90 per cent complete and is expected to be finished this year.
As far back as 2013, Bathurst Regional Council was drawing the NSW Government's attention to the work needed on the dam structure.
