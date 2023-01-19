Areas north of Bathurst part of severe storm warning on Thursday afternoon

HILL End is included and Bathurst is on the edge of a severe thunderstorm warning on Thursday afternoon as unsettled weather continues in the region.
Bathurst got an official 15.8 millimetres in rain on Wednesday night and the early hours of Thursday morning as a run of hot weather came to a dramatic conclusion.
After getting to 31.5 degrees on Wednesday, Bathurst has spent most of Thursday in the early to mid-20s and is forecast to get down to only 10 degrees overnight (and then nine degrees on Saturday morning).
The Bureau of Meteorology's severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Central Tablelands, issued at 3.43pm on Thursday, says a trough and an unstable atmosphere have triggered storms and heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding in locations including Hill End, Mudgee and Kandos.
Amid the summer heat and recent stormy weather, parts of Bathurst and surrounds have had a number of power outages in the past fortnight.
