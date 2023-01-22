Even in the 1890s and early 1900s, there were still people who were fearful about photographs and photographers.
To dissuade his customers' fears, Mr Gregory of the Bathurst studios would capture images of well-known people such as mayors, bishops, politicians and doctors. The same idea was used by the Beavis brothers.
Before the invention of photography, a painting, sculpture or portrait drawing had to be relied upon to record the appearance of someone. But these methods were usually expensive and time-consuming.
Then portrait photography came along. This gave individuals and families the opportunity to have an image of a loved one or a family member, making it unnecessary to commission an artist to paint their portrait.
One question I get asked about the old photos is: "Why don't they smile?"
The habit of not smiling started when exposure times were very long - up to 20 minutes. It soon began a tradition that respectable people ought not grin or show their teeth in photos.
By the 1880s, exposure times were maybe 10 seconds - but, even then, subjects couldn't hold a smile for 10 seconds and there would be movement.
By the time Mr Gregory established himself in Bathurst, our local photographers were using more and more props such as chairs, benches, a decorative column, desks, a pot plant or polished stand, allowing the subject to support them.
In one popular type of men's portrait, the men would place their left or right hand in the front opening of their jacket. They would sit or stand while keeping their hand tucked into the front of their jacket. They look like they're trying to appear stately for the picture.
While trying to find out a bit more about Mrs Shepherd, I came across the following article in the Bathurst Times. I don't know if they are related.
Mr. and Mrs. Shepherd, of 224 Durham Street, received yesterday a tragically significant post card from their son, Driver T.T. Shepherd, since reported as having died of wounds received at the Dardanelles.
Driver Shepherd intimated that he was then attached to an artillery battery, and no doubt received the wounds that led to his death while helping to work the guns.
Driver Amos Shepherd, another son of Mr. and Mrs. Shepherd, wrote saying that he was still on the ammunition waggon. He hoped in a day or two to be in the firing line with a battery, like his brother Tom. Such is the Australian spirit.
Another letter was sent from Private Roy Mumford to his parents.
Roy had been wounded just after landing at the Dardanelles and stated that he was now progressing favourably.
He was of the opinion that he was shot with a dum dum bullet, as, in its exit, after passing through his body, the bullet made a hole almost big enough to put your hand in.
Private Mumford added that at the time of writing he was almost well again, and that he would probably be in the firing line again by the time his parents received the letter.
He then described the funeral of the late Major-General W.T. Bridges, which took place at Cairo, as most impressive.
Lance-Corporal Charlie Duchatel wrote to his parents, Mr and Mrs C.F. Duchatel, of Keppel Street, saying the letter was written while sailing to the Dardanelles:
Word had come through to leave Egypt for Gallipoli so we saddled up and trekked back to camp after lunch. Everything from then has a cheerful aspect.
The brigade machine guns were ordered to the front and we expect lively time. Our other light horsemen were urgently dismounted and going as infantry.
We are taking seventeen horses for the limbers and packs. English Yeomanry are taking charge of our horses at Maadi until we require them over there or get back.
