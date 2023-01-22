Western Advocate
No smile? No problem for those who posed for early photographs | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
January 22 2023 - 6:00pm
Mrs Shepherd and Miss O'Shea in the studio in April 1916.

OUR historic photo this week features two reticent young women, Mrs Shepherd and Miss O'Shea. I don't know the relationship between the women, who were photographed in April 1916. Usually, those in the studio photos dressed in their finest clothes.

Even in the 1890s and early 1900s, there were still people who were fearful about photographs and photographers.

