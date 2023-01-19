ONE of the most naturally talented cricketers in Bathurst who is on the cusp of scoring a first grade century - that's the rap which has been placed on Cohen Schubert.
The words of praise have come from Bathurst City captain Mark Day as he hands over the reins of his team to Schubert for the opening round of the Western Zone Club Knockout.
Day will be absent as Redbacks host Cowra Valleys on Sunday as the new club competition commences, but he feels confident having Schubert at the helm.
Schubert has already led Redbacks to victory in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket this season.
"When I took over the captaincy the club asked me who I wanted to be my vice and he was a no-brainer for me," Day said.
"He's been there as long as I have and he's got a really, really good cricket brain. He looks at the game a little bit differently to a lot of people and it's always good to have that.
"He captained us earlier in the year when I was out with my knee and he led us to two victories, so he's definitely more than capable of taking over.
"All the boys trust him, it just makes life a lot easier when I'm away."
As well as being a leader, Schubert is the man tasked with opening the batting for Redbacks.
Though he's not had the best of seasons, after hitting 45 off 35 against Orange City in his first BODIC match since the mid-season break, Day thinks Schubert is building to something big.
That knock included a pair of sixes and another six shots which found the rope.
Cohen is one of the most naturally talented players I've seen in this area since I've been here.- Mark Day
"Him and Blake Kreuzberger are the most naturally talented cricketers in our side, and Cohen is one of the most naturally talented players I've seen in this area since I've been here," Day said.
"He's got all the ability and just looks like it's about to click I reckon, I'm tipping him for a big back end to the season. I think he might get over the line for that first hundred and it might be floodgates after that."
The side Schubert will lead into battle against Cowra Valleys will include a pair of second graders that Day thinks deserve a shot in Jaidyn Hutchings and Will Rodwell.
Hutchings made his first grade debut in 2018 as a 17-year-old and has BODIC experience on his resume. He'll play a role with the ball against Valleys.
As for Rodwell, he is a top order batsman who has recently joined Redbacks' ranks.
"This will be an opportunity for them to play some different cricketers, we'll see how they go, they might slot into first grade after this and keep us on our toes," Day said.
"Will's come to the club this year during a break from Stannies cricket and he's started in twos and looked the good and looked really good in the nets.
"Jaydo, he's been around for awhile, but he's sort of had a break and is working his way back into it. He's more than capable of being there, he's just got to prove it now, we all believe in him."
While Valleys hasn't played much cricket this season due to wash-outs and forfeits, the Cowra side did make the 2021-2022 Lachlan Cricket Council A grade grand final.
As for Redbacks, its last one-day match - the same format as the knockout - was one of its finest in recent times.
Redbacks chased down the 220 it needed for victory over Orange City with six wickets and 4.4 overs in hand as each of its top four batsmen fired.
That's the game where Schubert made his 45, while Michael Hutchinson (66), Muditha Adikari (53) and Day (40*) also cashed in with the bat.
"Six years at the club, I don't think we've won a game like that with the top five chasing 220, maybe the first season when we had all the superstars like Matt Willis, and Greg Adams and [John] Rudgey, Kirby [Earle] and Trent Hemsworth," Day said.
"But that's the most complete team victory I've ever been a part of and it was really, really pleasing.
"So we're not going to think to much about them, they're going to have good cricketers, they wouldn't have put a team into this comp if they didn't.
"We'll control what we can, do our one percenters the best we can and that will go a long way to winning."
Redbacks and Cowra Valleys will do battle in the opening round of the knockout at George Park 1 on Sunday from 10am.
