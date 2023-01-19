HARDER, better, faster, stronger - that's what Abbey Carter has witnessed the Western Women's Rugby League competition become since she first signed on as Panorama Platypi and she wouldn't have it any other way.
It is what helped her and fellow Platypi Zoe Lee, Freya Hodges and Jamie Powley get identified by Sydney Roosters scouts as players with potential.
It saw her join her fellow Platypi and other talented young female league players at Orange's Pride Park on Wednesday at an invitational training clinic run by the Roosters.
"I've only been playing a few years, not too long, I started off with tag and then the tackle came around. I enjoy the tackle more," Carter, who plays at halfback, said.
"I think the standard has gotten heaps better, just overall it's got better, a lot more girls are coming to play and it's got a lot faster because we are all getting to know what we are doing."
It was during the Western spring competition that 15-year-old Carter and players from across all the clubs were scrutinised by Roosters scouts.
Those scouts liked what they saw.
It led to under 14s Platypi duo Hodges (halfback) and Powley (centre, fullback) as well as under 16s pair Carter and Lee (second rower) taking part in the Roosters' clinic.
"A couple of Roosters people came to watch us, I heard that they were turning up to a few games," she said.
"It did make me nervous a bit ... but it was good to get invited.
"They gave us mainly drills and general training things to do, like skill work. It was a different level to what I'd done before, more intense.
"There were four Platypi there, they've got a bit of talent those girls, they do good, they've got a bit of skill.
"I'd like to try to play more rep stuff, so it is good they [scouts] come down to watch us all play."
Panorama Platypi secretary Cas Hanrahan said it was a fantastic opportunity and that there were more players from the club who had been identified as well but couldn't attend the session.
"It was great to see them all out there doing what they were doing. There are a number of young girls that are exceptionally talented coming through with the Platypi, we've just got to look after them," she said.
"Zoe has actually gone down to Sydney before in relation to them."
Hanrahan said the Roosters' interest is evidence of the talent across the region and adds to the work the WWRL board has done to evolve the sport.
"It's very nice they are all getting recognised and getting extra training opportunities which benefits out Western area, it adds to the development pathways that we also have," she said.
"We've got the Lisa Fiaola side for the 16s and 17s and we've got expressions of interest for that out there now. We've worked hard to get that team.
"We've got so many girls that are in Tarsha Gale squads or have gone to development camps with NRLW clubs ... it's great that these clubs are coming out to pick up girls in the country.
"It goes to show that we are not a backwater comp, we have got some talent. We are proving that girls in the country are just as good as the girls in the city, it's being recognised because these Sydney guys are coming out here."
It's something that Roosters' Tarsha Gale coach Blake Cavallaro, who ran the training on Wednesday, echoed.
"There's a lot of talent here and that's the thing, it's crazy to see how much talent is out here," he said.
"I've been out here watching rugby league and I think the girls are really talented out here and I want to give girls an opportunity over the mountains to see exactly what the Sydney Roosters can offer and see there is some opportunities to play at that elite level."
