Damaged section of train line in Blue Mountains to reopen to passengers on Saturday, January 21

Updated January 20 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 9:30am
Repair work on a section of the Blue Mountains line. Picture supplied.

JOURNEYS on the two Bathurst Bullets will be back to normal as a damaged section of the train line through the Blue Mountains reopens to passengers tomorrow.

