THE boys are back in town and their footy family is excited.
As St Pat's builds towards its second season in the Peter McDonald Premiership the return of former club juniors has been one of the highlights of their recruitment push.
After stints playing in the Penrith Panthers' junior system both centre Ash Cosgrove and forward Josh Belfanti - part of last season's SG Ball premiership winning side - have committed to the Saints for 2023.
On top of that another former Saints junior in Tyrese Edwards has returned to play his first senior football with the blue and whites.
Edwards scored five tries at centre for the Lakes United Seagulls side which made the Newcastle Rugby League under 19s grand final last year.
"Tyrese is a Pat's junior and he's been in the Knights system, so he's coming home, which is exciting. I'll get to have a bit of a look at him playing in the 21s, so I'll see how he goes," coach Zac Merritt said.
"By the sounds of him he's an exciting prospect, so I'll have my eyes closely on him throughout the 21s series. He's a centre-winger.
"Ash Cosgrove is coming back, he's signed on, and Josh Belfanti, he's going to come home as well, he's done a full pre-season with Penrith.
"They are a couple of big ins for us."
Luring back former Saints juniors is something which Merritt has placed an emphasis on since taking on the captain-coach role.
It's because he saw the benefits of focussing on local talents when he was playing with the Forbes Magpies in Group 11.
"We did that at Forbes when I was back there, we looked after all the local boys and in 2016 we won the comp and it was all locals. That was a credit to Jake Grace for doing that," he said.
"Since I've come over here I've taken that on board, I really want to focus on our local players and kids and it's working.
"Now all the kids are wanting to come back home and play first grade with us.
"Credit to Goldie [Gary Goldsmith] he hasn't stopped since footy has finished, he's got these guys over the line which is good."
Having Edwards, Cosgrove and Belfanti sign up for 2023 adds to a what is shaping as a very handy squad for Merritt to work with.
The Saints have lured Bathurst Panthers duo Willie Wright and Noah Griffiths across to play in the halves, while former Cowra Magpies junior Leroy Murray, who played with Group 4 club Narrabri last season, adds further depth.
From last season's squad only Tye Siakisoni has departed at this stage.
Merritt hopes it will see his Saints go further than the first week of finals which they reached in the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership.
"It's exciting, we've signed really well this year for positions that we've needed, but we've also got these junior boys back to make it local," Merritt said.
"[Matt] Ransey works weekends so he's a question mark at this stage and Fitzy [Blake Fitzpatrick] is a question mark, and Ty Siakisoni has gone to Panthers to have a year with his brother, but other than that we've kept the same squad.
"We've got plenty of depth and plenty of speed which makes first grade pretty solid this year, we've got a lot of blokes pushing for spots.
"Last year was exciting, but 2023 is very exciting."
The Saints will commence pre-season training on Tuesday, January 24, for under 18s, reserve grade and first grade at Walmer Park from 6pm.
