Which two national retailers are set to open at the old Bunnings Warehouse site have been revealed
In October, Sentinel Homemaker, owners of the 7838 square metre site at 13/5295 Mitchell Highway, confirmed it had agreed to terms for two of the four retail spaces.
While Sentinel had been tight-lipped about which businesses were taking up residency at the site, they have now revealed to the Central Western Daily that Baby Bunting and Oz Design Furniture would soon be opening their doors.
"These tenants will add to the already strong mix of national retailers within Orange Homemaker Centre," a spokesman for Sentinel Property Group said.
This will be Baby Bunting's first store in the Central West, while Oz Design Furniture made the decision in response to "many years of requests from locals in the region."
On top of this news, the timeframe for when these stores hoped to open was also revealed.
A job posting in December revealed Baby Bunting was in search of a store manager for a previously non-existent shop in Orange. In this, an expected opening date was mentioned.
"This newly created position will play a critical role in supporting the set up of our new Orange store scheduled to open in March 2023 - position commences in late January/early February 2023," the post read.
The Sentinel spokesman added that Oz Design was also preparing for a March opening date.
So what exactly will these stores bring to the area? Well. it's all in the name really.
"As a specialist retailer, we cater to parents with children from new-born to three years of age," a message from Baby Bunting's website read.
"With over 6000 lines, we provide parents with the greatest range in prams, car seats, carriers, furniture, nursery, safety, babywear, manchester, changing, toys, feeding, and much more. We offer an unrivalled choice across all the best brands including Bugaboo, Silvercross, Steelcraft, Britax Safe n Sound, Maxi Cosi, Infasecure, Ergobaby, Boori, Oricom, Medela, Bonds, Huggies, Bright Starts, and more."
The message also said the stores included parenting rooms which were equipped with a microwave, change table, baby scales and glider chairs.
"These elements, coupled with onsite parking and a strong focus on customer service, provide parents with an enjoyable experience and unique shopping destination," the message added.
"We also offer a variety of services including gift registry, click and collect, accredited car seat fittings and lay-by."
The next closest Baby Bunting to Orange had been located in Penrith, some 200km away. Similarly, the closest Oz Design to Orange is also in Penrith.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
