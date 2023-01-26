AUSTRALIA Day always features a range of activities planned by Bathurst Regional Council and community groups, making for a big city-wide celebration.
The day usually begins at Cubis Park, Eglinton with a flag-raising ceremony attended by the Australia Day ambassador.
The Manning Aquatic Centre has always been a favourite on the day, especially if the temperature rises exceedingly.
New Australian citizens have the opportunity to be inducted on this special day.
In previous years, the Bathurst Rotary Club has also hosted a free barbecue in Kings Parade.
Some families choose to take a picnic down to the shaded, tree-lined banks of the Macquarie River. The Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club held its event as usual this morning.
Scroll through the gallery to see how Bathurst has celebrated Australia Day over the past five years.
