WAITING to get a lift home - it was that moment eight years ago that put Georgie Betts on the path to being the coach who will guide Bathurst Panthers in the inaugural Western league tag premiership.
It is a prospect which has the 22-year-old feeling a mix of nerves and excitement as she takes over the role left vacant by Jess Hotham.
"So last year Jesso was on the way to stepping down and I was her second hand person, so if she wasn't there I was helping her out with the coaching," Betts said.
"So when she stepped down fully she was hinting it would be good if I took on the role. They put out the post [calling for coaches] and I applied for it.
"I've always been looking up to Jess, she has been one of my idols. Jess, Monique [Christie-Johnston], Emma Miller, Nic Schneider, Amy Hotham, as soon as I started they were the ones to watch and I looked up to them."
Since first pulling on a Panthers jumper Betts has transitioned from a young player learning about league tag to an experienced player who leads by example.
But she revealed she actually hadn't contemplated the sport until she was approached while waiting for a lift home with brother Jed.
"It's crazy now to think I am one of the oldest in the team. This will be my eighth year," she said.
"I hadn't even thought of playing but I got dropped at the boys training for Jed to take me home after footy training one day. I'd been at hockey training.
"Monique came up to me and asked if I was interested and I thought I'd give it a crack and eight years later I'm still here."
While Betts enjoyed the times she got to run the side in Hotham's absence last season, she freely admits it wasn't the Panthers' finest year.
They didn't manage to post a win and only played seven games across the five-month season.
But with Panthers set to be part of a new Western league tag premiership this year involving Group 10 and Group 11 based clubs, games will be played more regularly and Betts knows that will draw more interest.
"We didn't have much luck last year, especially with the six-week gap [between games], but the draw will be a lot better this year and we'll be playing more often," she said.
"It will keep everyone more motivated to get to training and playing games.
"Player numbers was a huge challenge last year, but I think we've got a few new girls coming in, which is exciting."
In taking on the role of league tag coach, it marks a special first for the Betts family.
Georgie and older brother Jake, who guides first grade, are the first brother-sister duo to coach senior Bathurst sides in the 23-year history of the club.
Having made his coaching debut last season, Jake has already offered to help his sister start her first stint at the helm.
"It is pretty special and pretty surreal but hopefully it will be a good year for the whole club," she said.
"I'll definitely be asking him as many questions as I can because I've got no clue what I'm doing, but he's been good so far.
"We're going to all train together as a club once we kick-off training, he's already offered to help out with the pre-season."
As for what Betts hopes her team will achieve in 2023, she says she will work that out as pre-season training unfolds.
"I'm just planning on going with the flow at the moment. I'm sure once we meet up and everyone starts training I'll set a few goals for us," she said.
Betts plans to start training on February 2 from 6pm at Morse Park and said anyone who is interested in playing league tag with Panthers is welcome to attend.
