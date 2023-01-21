Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Georgie Betts will coach Bathurst Panthers in the inaugural Western league tag premierships

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 21 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eight years after she first joined Bathurst Panthers, Georgie Betts has taken on the coaching role.

WAITING to get a lift home - it was that moment eight years ago that put Georgie Betts on the path to being the coach who will guide Bathurst Panthers in the inaugural Western league tag premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.