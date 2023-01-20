PLAYING junior rugby league for St Pat's was something that Dayne Fallon always put everything into and it was that same approach to that has led him to the next big step in his career.
When the young forward was asked to play at the Koori Knockout by the Mungindi Grasshoppers, Fallon was more than happy to pull on the jersey for them again.
"I love the Koori Knockout, it's a different type of footy," he said.
Playing in the under 17s division, Fallon put his best foot forward. But he might not have expected what was coming.
With a desire to play more footy, the prop had impressed the South Sydney Rabbitohs, so when they came calling it's no surprise he jumped at the opportunity.
"My sister and dad got a call one day and told they needed forwards at the Rabbitohs for the Harold Matthews squad," he said.
"A scout had a look at me from the Koori Knockout and passed on to the coach that I was available and from there coach called dad and mum up and said he'd like me on his team."
From there Fallon had to trial for the side and a month ago received confirmation he was part of the club's plans going forward. And you couldn't wipe the smile off the youngster's face when the news came through.
"It was a dream come true," he said.
"I've always wanted to play for a Sydney team in a Harold Matthews type competition, it's always been a dream of mine. I just love footy."
Moving to Sydney and living with his sister Kate, Fallon has become comfortable with his new surroundings and become a regular fixture in trial matches for the Rabbitohs.
The youngster has featured in games against Cronulla Sharks, Penrith Panthers and Central Coast Roosters and noticed there were some changes from playing with Bathurst.
"There's not much difference but it's a lot faster, more intense and just a bigger atmosphere - a lot more people turn up," he said.
Training three days a week, Fallon added that one of the most rewarding aspects of his experience so far is the connections he's made and knowledge gained.
"I've been meeting a lot of people and met a lot of well respected coaches," he said.
"My footy, I can tell it's already improved since I joined the Rabbitohs."
