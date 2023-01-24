Mother narrowly escapes prison time after attempting to smuggle drugs into Bathurst jail

A MOTHER who tried to smuggle drugs into a jail has narrowly escaped her own stint behind bars.
Rachel Louise Webber, 29, of Browne Street, Forbes, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 18 to supplying a small and indictable amount of an illegal substance.
Webber went to Bathurst Correctional Centre to visit an inmate - who is the co-accused in this matter - on September 25 last year, according to court documents.
Correctional officers flagged the interaction between Webber - who appeared nervous at the time - and the co-accused as 'strange' given they had a "very awkward" conversation and appeared to monitor the movement of officers.
At the end of the visit about 10am, Webber and the man stood from their chairs and stepped toward each other to hug.
It was at this time correctional officers saw Webber had her left hand in her top before she removed it and with a closed fist, pressed an object into the inmate's palm.
The court heard correctional officers saw the 'drop' and directed the man to put his hands on his head. He then allegedly tried to pull his face mask off and place the object in his mouth.
An officer claimed they took the inmate to the ground after being met with resistance, and during the wrestle, the package 'dropped' by Webber - who had been kept in the visitation room - fell to the ground.
The man was placed in isolation as officers put the white latex package, which contained 6.32 grams of buprenorphine strips, into a blue glove and left it where it was found until police arrived.
Police went to the scene about 11am and met with the officers involved as well as Webber, who admitted to bringing the "bupe" and giving it to the co-accused.
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where she declined to be interviewed.
A teary-eyed Webber appeared before Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis to receive her sentence, which - as was explained in court - could have resulted in a maximum of 15 years of imprisonment.
Webber's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan, said during submissions his client accepts that her actions were "not something she should've done".
"She knows full well she's looking at imprisonment ... but an ICO (intensive correction order) would have a greater deterrence in this case," Mr Kuan said, after noting Webber cares for her young child.
"You do not appreciate how serious this is," Magistrate Ellis said.
Webber was placed on a 15-month ICO with the condition she receive supervision by Forbes Community Corrections.
She must also undertake 180 hours of unpaid community service work.
